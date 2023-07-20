iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:EFRA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:EFRA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EFRA traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.90. 1,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.63. iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $29.13.

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF Company Profile

The iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (EFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies that provide infrastructure and industrials solutions to support energy efficiency and emissions mitigation, pollution reduction, or land and resource optimization.

