iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:EFRA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:EFRA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ EFRA traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.90. 1,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.63. iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $29.13.
iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.
iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF Company Profile
The iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (EFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies that provide infrastructure and industrials solutions to support energy efficiency and emissions mitigation, pollution reduction, or land and resource optimization.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.