iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Reduced by Essex Private Wealth Management LLC

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 8.1% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Unionview LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 35,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 16,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 71.6% in the first quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 303,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,378,000 after acquiring an additional 126,774 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 177,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,130,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.75. 1,123,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,099,326. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.86. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The company has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

