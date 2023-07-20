iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,817 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Graypoint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Joule Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $455.60. 912,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,081,374. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $458.82. The firm has a market cap of $340.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $433.50 and a 200-day moving average of $414.55.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

