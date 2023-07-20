iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $454.70

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $454.70 and last traded at $454.54, with a volume of 1222988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $453.33.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $341.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $433.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,998,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,975,963,000 after buying an additional 1,919,967 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,441,000 after buying an additional 1,377,174 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,508,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,342,910,000 after buying an additional 175,871 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after buying an additional 11,391,719 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

