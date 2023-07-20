iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BATS IEFA opened at $69.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.77.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.