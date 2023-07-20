iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 215,254 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 303% from the previous session’s volume of 53,365 shares.The stock last traded at $107.03 and had previously closed at $107.24.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 53.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. 7.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

