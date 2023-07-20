iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1,033.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,327 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.85. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $83.10.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.206 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.