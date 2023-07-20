Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Takes $29,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Argus dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet cut U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.47.

USB stock opened at $38.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.17. The company has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

