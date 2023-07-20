Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,502 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
VB stock opened at $207.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.40. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
- Is Cohu Inc. One of the Cheapest Chip Stocks Around?
- Is This The Top For Tesla Stock?
- ASML Will Test New Highs, Earnings Leave No Doubt
- Hershey’s Stock Dip Presents a Sweet Opportunity
- McDonald’s Franchisee Surges 50% in 3 Months
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.