IQVIA Holdings Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for IQVIA in a report issued on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $2.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.44. The consensus estimate for IQVIA’s current full-year earnings is $9.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IQVIA’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.81 EPS.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion.

IQVIA Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IQV. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.47.

Shares of IQV opened at $225.49 on Thursday. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $249.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.53 and a 200-day moving average of $208.55.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in IQVIA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in IQVIA by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

