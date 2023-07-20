IQ-AI (LON:IQAI) Trading 3.5% Higher

Shares of IQ-AI Limited (LON:IQAI – Get Free Report) rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.09 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.95 ($0.04). Approximately 865,277 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 639,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.85 ($0.04).

IQ-AI Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of £5.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 2.94.

IQ-AI Company Profile

IQ-AI Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops software applications for the healthcare industry in Jersey, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its products include IB Clinic, a toolkit of post-processing software plug-ins for integrating into existing medical image visualization applications; IB Rad Tech, a workflow engine that processes customized workflows; IB Neuro, which analyzes MR data sets and generates parametric perfusion maps quantifying changes in contrast over time; and IB Delta Suite that performs a various fundamental radiology operations, including image co-registration, subtraction, class map generation, and export.

