IOTA (MIOTA) Hits Market Cap of $505.04 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000610 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $505.04 million and approximately $7.72 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003342 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000660 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006304 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000068 BTC.
IOTA Coin Profile
IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling IOTA
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
