IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,535,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 6,877,856 shares.The stock last traded at $15.31 and had previously closed at $14.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IONQ has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on IonQ from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Westpark Capital cut IonQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on IonQ in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

IonQ Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.10 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). IonQ had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 531.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Monroe sold 2,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $28,193.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,056,254 shares in the company, valued at $42,671,792.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IonQ news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $46,466.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,583,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,261,165.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Monroe sold 2,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $28,193.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,056,254 shares in the company, valued at $42,671,792.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,630 shares of company stock worth $2,482,748. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IonQ

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of IonQ by 30.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the second quarter valued at about $280,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of IonQ by 190.0% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the second quarter valued at about $273,000. 40.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

