ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF) Short Interest Update

ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,911,800 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the June 15th total of 7,570,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 55.1 days.

OTCMKTS GSCCF traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.24. 122,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,548. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.25. ioneer has a one year low of C$0.16 and a one year high of C$0.54.

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. Its flagship property is the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in the state of Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018.

