Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for July 20th (ATVI, BCO, BHR, CAR, CFX, CLDT, CRAI, CVNA, DAR, DEO)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, July 20th:

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. UBS Group AG currently has $96.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $95.00.

Get Activision Blizzard Inc alerts:

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $95.00 target price on the stock.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

was downgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $95.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $90.00.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $263.00 price target on the stock.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has C$2.75 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$3.50.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $193.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $210.00.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$95.00 target price on the stock.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Medacta Group (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating. They currently have $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $81.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $74.00.

Nippon Shokubai (OTCMKTS:NPSHY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a sell rating.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $56.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $65.00.

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have C$69.00 target price on the stock.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $115.00 price target on the stock.

Telix Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TLPPF) was downgraded by analysts at CLSA from an outperform rating to an underperform rating.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $33.00.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was downgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Zeon (OTCMKTS:ZEOOF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.