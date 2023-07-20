Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Holdings Lifted by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 159.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,940.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $154.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.80. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $155.71.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

