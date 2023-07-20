Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $154.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $155.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.06 and a 200 day moving average of $145.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

