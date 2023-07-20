Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $384.67

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $384.67 and last traded at $384.61, with a volume of 30484011 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $382.61.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $357.94 and a 200 day moving average of $330.27.
Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
