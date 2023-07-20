Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $384.67

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $384.67 and last traded at $384.61, with a volume of 30484011 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $382.61.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $357.94 and a 200 day moving average of $330.27.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,477 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,079,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11,616.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,053,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,299,000 after buying an additional 1,044,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

