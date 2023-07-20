Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,555 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Starbucks by 3.4% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 315,169 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 5.7% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,614 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Starbucks by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 94,428 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.85.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,283,786. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.52. The firm has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

