Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Purchases 1,939 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,938,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,355,000 after buying an additional 2,326,405 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after buying an additional 7,948,942 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,306,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,793,000 after buying an additional 438,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,650,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,087,000 after acquiring an additional 632,218 shares in the last quarter.

RSP stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $153.65. 636,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,164,381. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.80. The company has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $155.71.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

