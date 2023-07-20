Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC cut its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DOX shares. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amdocs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of DOX stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $95.57. The stock had a trading volume of 40,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $78.02 and a 1 year high of $99.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.70.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.64%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

