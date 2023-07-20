Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Has $426,000 Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 102,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 48,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 19,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.29.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.34. 593,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,204,292. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.03 and a 200-day moving average of $124.39. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $97.73 and a one year high of $150.39. The firm has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 21.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

