Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Has $2.86 Million Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF comprises 1.4% of Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 243.6% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.72. 8,274,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,445,756. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $68.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.45.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

