Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 61.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the quarter. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC owned about 0.24% of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMDV. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the first quarter worth about $137,000.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

BATS:SMDV traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.55. The company had a trading volume of 46,988 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.95. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 52 week low of $51.23 and a 52 week high of $58.30. The company has a market capitalization of $845.73 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78.

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.