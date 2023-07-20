International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 329,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,414,000 after buying an additional 38,097 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Up 2.9 %

International Business Machines stock traded up $3.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $139.46. 3,780,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,685,117. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.84. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $126.64 billion, a PE ratio of 70.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.75.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.