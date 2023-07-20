Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Sets New 1-Year High at $148.72

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $148.72 and last traded at $146.86, with a volume of 21452 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.24.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
IBP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.
Installed Building Products Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.11.
Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.79%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Installed Building Products
In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total value of $5,980,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,747,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,666,630.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Installed Building Products news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $80,336.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,682.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total value of $5,980,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,747,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,666,630.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,197 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,956. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Installed Building Products
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
