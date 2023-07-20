Insider Selling: Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Director Sells 3,555 Shares of Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Director Joseph Klein III sold 3,555 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $149,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,346 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $854,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.03. 1,092,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a current ratio of 9.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.38. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $48.82.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.13. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. The company had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $126.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $360,459,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

