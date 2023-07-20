Insider Selling: Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Director Sells 3,555 Shares of Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Klein III sold 3,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $149,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.03. 1,092,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a current ratio of 9.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.38. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $48.82.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.13. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. The company had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $360,459,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading

