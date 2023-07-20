Insider Selling: Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) EVP Sells 4,928 Shares of Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) EVP Josep Llorens sold 4,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Haemonetics stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.41. 264,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,046. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.42. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.56 and a fifty-two week high of $92.58.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $304.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.53 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 20.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 64.0% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 43.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.17.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

