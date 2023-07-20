Insider Buying: City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Director Acquires 145 Shares of Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) Director Tracy W. Hylton II acquired 145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.57 per share, with a total value of $13,857.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 58,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,613,208.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CHCO stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.26. 25,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,979. City Holding has a 52-week low of $80.73 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.65.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.21. City had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $72.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.85 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that City Holding will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of City by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in City during the 1st quarter worth approximately $568,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in City by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHCO shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of City in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of City in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of City in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, City currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.33.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

