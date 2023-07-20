Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.56

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.56 and last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 29440 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.13.

Inpex Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter. Inpex had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 20.56%.

About Inpex

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

