Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,025 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 1.91% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $11,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

BATS:PFEB opened at $31.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $659.74 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.45.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

