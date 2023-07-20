Inland Homes (LON:INL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.79

Inland Homes plc (LON:INL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.79 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 6.50 ($0.08). Inland Homes shares last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11), with a volume of 3,487,400 shares changing hands.

Inland Homes Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 11.73. The firm has a market cap of £23.46 million, a P/E ratio of 283.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.34.

Inland Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inland Homes plc operates as a real estate development company in the United Kingdom. It develops brownfield projects. It operates through Land Sales, Asset Management Fees, Contract Income, House Building, Rental Income, Investment Properties, and Central Support segments. The company is also involved in the provision of finance and letting or operating of real estate properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inland Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inland Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.