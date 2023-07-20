Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 8,664 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 7,573 shares.The stock last traded at $23.20 and had previously closed at $22.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Indivior in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Indivior Stock Up 3.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.35.

About Indivior

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

