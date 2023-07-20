Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.79 and last traded at $39.72. Approximately 78,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 263,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independent Bank Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Independent Bank Group Trading Up 5.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.19.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $213.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $149.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.46%.

Insider Activity at Independent Bank Group

In other Independent Bank Group news, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $96,270.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 118,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,808.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael B. Hobbs bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.33 per share, for a total transaction of $75,192.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 38,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,422.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.09 per share, with a total value of $96,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 118,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,808.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 14,548 shares of company stock worth $449,798 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBTX. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

