Immutable X (IMX) Price Reaches $0.74 on Major Exchanges

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00002481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Immutable X has a total market capitalization of $421.78 million and approximately $20.20 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Immutable X has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001337 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000036 BTC.
About Immutable X
Immutable X’s genesis date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Immutable X Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Immutable X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Immutable X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.