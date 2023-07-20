Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Insider William L. Macias Sells 426 Shares

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) insider William L. Macias sold 426 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $10,624.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 349,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,722,141.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Immunovant Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IMVT stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $23.04. The company had a trading volume of 753,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,246. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average of $18.23. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $25.13.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,146,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,836 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,967,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,538,000 after purchasing an additional 854,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after purchasing an additional 28,865 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 281.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,404 shares during the period. Finally, Commodore Capital LP grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,440,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,350,000 after purchasing an additional 290,494 shares during the period. 44.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Immunovant from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Immunovant from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Immunovant in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Immunovant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

