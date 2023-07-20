Image Scan (LON:IGE) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.13

Image Scan Holdings Plc (LON:IGE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.13 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2.15 ($0.03). Image Scan shares last traded at GBX 2.15 ($0.03), with a volume of 5,000 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. The firm has a market cap of £2.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Image Scan Holdings Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of scan X-ray imaging systems for security and industrial inspection applications in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Indian Subcontinent, and the Americas. Its security products include portable systems, such as ThreatScan-LS1, ThreatScan-LS3, ThreatScan-AS1(ISC), ThreatScan-LSC, and chemical detection products; mail and baggage screening products, including AXIS-CXi screening and conveyor systems; metal detection products, including AXIS archway metal detectors; and blast protection and EOD/IEDD equipment.

