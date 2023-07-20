Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,920,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the June 15th total of 5,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Illumina Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $184.53 on Thursday. Illumina has a 12-month low of $179.03 and a 12-month high of $248.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.03.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.68.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,304,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

