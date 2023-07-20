Ieq Capital LLC Has $3.82 Million Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Elevance Health by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $463.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $449.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $466.11.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.80.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

