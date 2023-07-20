Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 14,875 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,248 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,875 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Unionview LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.6% in the first quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 41.5% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 16,650 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 6.1% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,719 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 12.1% in the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,737 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $33.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average is $37.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

