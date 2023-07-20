Ibstock (LON:IBST) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $154.39

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 154.39 ($2.02) and traded as low as GBX 143.20 ($1.87). Ibstock shares last traded at GBX 145.20 ($1.90), with a volume of 343,158 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a report on Friday, May 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £597.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 725.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 153.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 162.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03.

In other news, insider Nicola Bruce purchased 5,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 168 ($2.20) per share, for a total transaction of £9,977.52 ($13,045.92). 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; retaining walls, such as stepoc, slopeloc, and keystone.

