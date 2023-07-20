Humanscape (HUM) Price Hits $0.0770 on Exchanges

Humanscape (HUM) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. During the last week, Humanscape has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $8.66 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for $0.0770 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Humanscape

Humanscape was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @hippocrat_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

