Humanscape (HUM) Price Hits $0.0710 on Top Exchanges

Humanscape (HUM) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Humanscape token can now be bought for about $0.0710 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $7.98 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape’s genesis date was August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @hippocrat_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

