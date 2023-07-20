H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Short Interest Up 30.1% in June

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 735,600 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the June 15th total of 565,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 42.0 days.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

HRUFF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,628. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HRUFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$14.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $11.4 billion as at March 31, 2023. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio comprised of high-quality residential, industrial, office and retail properties comprising over 28.7 million square feet.

