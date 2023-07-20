Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-$1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Horace Mann Educators also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.01-$0.03 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on HMN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:HMN traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.64. 226,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,341. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.92 and a beta of 0.40. Horace Mann Educators has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $40.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Horace Mann Educators had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $353.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently -507.69%.

Insider Activity at Horace Mann Educators

In related news, SVP Michael Weckenbrock sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $52,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 437,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,635,000 after buying an additional 40,123 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at about $618,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after acquiring an additional 35,334 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 6.9% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 925,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,973,000 after acquiring an additional 59,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 28.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.