Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 431,600 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the June 15th total of 491,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Horace Mann Educators

In other Horace Mann Educators news, SVP Michael Weckenbrock sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $52,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 568,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,228,000 after purchasing an additional 23,586 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 96.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 46,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 465.6% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 58,200 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 8,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

NYSE:HMN traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.62. 102,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.69 and a beta of 0.40. Horace Mann Educators has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $40.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average of $33.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Horace Mann Educators had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $353.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is -507.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HMN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Further Reading

