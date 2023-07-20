Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 181,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $34,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.0 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.87.

NASDAQ HON opened at $205.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $136.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.51%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

