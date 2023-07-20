Highwoods Properties, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th.

Highwoods Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years. Highwoods Properties has a payout ratio of 190.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Highwoods Properties to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE HIW traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.51. 996,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $35.78. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Highwoods Properties

A number of research firms recently commented on HIW. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 76.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 52,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties

(Get Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.