Highwoods Properties, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th.
Highwoods Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years. Highwoods Properties has a payout ratio of 190.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Highwoods Properties to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.
Highwoods Properties Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of NYSE HIW traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.51. 996,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $35.78. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.62.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 76.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 52,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
