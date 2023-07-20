Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:HGLB opened at $8.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.16. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71.

Get Highland Global Allocation Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highland Global Allocation Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HGLB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 318.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 132,412 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 372.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 44,622 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Highland Global Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 29,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

About Highland Global Allocation Fund

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Global Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Global Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.