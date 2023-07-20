Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Price Performance

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.24 million, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average is $7.07. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 55,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 13,037 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 30,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

