Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on HT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.
Hersha Hospitality Trust Price Performance
Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.24 million, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average is $7.07. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Hersha Hospitality Trust
Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.
